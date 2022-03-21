One person killed, three injured in Howard County crash Sunday afternoon

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — One person was killed and three were injured in a crash in Glenwood on Sunday.

According to Howard County Police, a 2016 Toyota Highlander was traveling north on Route 97 past Rolling Hills Drive just before 4:30 p.m. when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2016 Nissan Rouge head-on.

In total, four people were taken to MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. The front passenger in the Toyota, 67-year-old Wei Chu Lam Wong was taken to Washington Medical Center where she died.

The other three people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.