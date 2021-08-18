Watch
One person killed in three-car collision Wednesday morning

Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 18, 2021
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-car collision in Annapolis Junction Wednesday.

Police say a 2007 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on the Guilford Road Bridge at around 8 a.m. when they crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

A 2013 Honda Accord struck the rear of the Sierra following the initial collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the Sonata, David Lee Rice, 56 was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

