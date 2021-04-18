One person killed after vehicle crashes, catches fire on I-70 in Frederick

FREDERICK — One person was killed after a vehicle crashed and caught fire on I-70 in Frederick.

On Sunday, troopers say a Subaru Outback was traveling eastbound on I70 in the area of Mount Phillip Road.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the vehicle lost control, collided into a roadway sign and hit the guardrail.

Due to the damage sustained to the vehicle it caught fire. The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

Troopers say the passenger unfortunately was unable to get out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Meritus Hospital for injuries sustained from the collision. Alcohol has not yet been ruled out as a primary factor for the collision.

Currently lane #2 of I70 eastbound is shut down for the investigation and lane #1 is currently open and traffic is moving.