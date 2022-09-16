Watch Now
One person injured in house fire in Harford County

Posted at 9:44 PM, Sep 15, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY, Md.  — The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company are investigating a house fire that happened in Harford County Thursday night.

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Halls Chance Lane in Belcamp.

Engine 814 arrived as 1st engine and extinguished the fire.

EMS treated one occupant on the scene for injuries.

There's no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

