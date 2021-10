ESSEX, Md. — One man is injured following a shooting in Baltimore County on Thursday.

Just after 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Delaware Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit have been notified and are responding to the scene to begin their investigation.