One person dead following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday evening in Harford County.

According to police, at around 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of eastbound Pulaski Highway west of Oakington Road in Aberdeen.

Following a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling west on Pulaski Highway when it crossed into the left lane and struck the rear of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The Chevrolet the continued to cross over the media, before striking a tree and coming to a rest.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.