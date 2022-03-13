Watch
One person dead after fatal car crash in Frederick County

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 13, 2022
FREDERICK, Md. — A pedestrian was struck and killed from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle incident in Frederick County on Saturday evening, according to Maryland State Police.

At approximately 4:08 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to a complaint of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near MD Route 340 and MD Route 17.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Accent, identified as Iva Hermus, 69, of Staten Island, New York, was going westbound on MD Route 340.

Due to the strong winds and snow, Iva pulled over to the side of the road so that her companion could continue driving. As she was exiting the vehicle, a black Honda Accord, which was also going westbound, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into Hyundai Accent, which collided with Iva when it slid off the road.

Iva was flown to R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she eventually died from injuries incurred in the crash.

The Honda Accord's driver and passenger were transferred to Frederick Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Hyundai Accent's passenger had minor injuries in the crash and was medically cleared at the scene.

The next of kin was notified. Because of the incident and snow accumulation on the road, Route 340 was shut down for less than an hour. The road has been reopened after being cleared.

