One person dead after dwelling fire in Ripple Road Sunday morning

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire in the 3300 block of Ripple Road Sunday morning.
Around 4:35 a.m., fire fighters were dispatched to the area. According to officials, the fire was brought under control at 4:48 a.m.
There were no reported injuries to fire personnel.
