Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dead after dwelling fire in Ripple Road Sunday morning

Ripple Road Fire
Manny Locke
Fire in the 3300 block Ripple Road, occupant pronounced deceased on scene.
Ripple Road Fire
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 11:41:57-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire in the 3300 block of Ripple Road Sunday morning.

Around 4:35 a.m., fire fighters were dispatched to the area. According to officials, the fire was brought under control at 4:48 a.m.

There were no reported injuries to fire personnel.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019