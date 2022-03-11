Watch
One of Baltimore's oldest meatpacking businesses makes its way into Baltimore Museum of Industry

Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:46:41-05

BALTIMORE — Anyone who knows Bill Ruppersberger knows he is a piece of - work of art. Museum worthy? Absolutely.

Billy Rupe leads one of the oldest family-run businesses in Baltimore, Ruppersberger Meats. And he is touched and honored that the Baltimore Museum of Industry is saluting the meatpacking business his great-great-grandfather started in 1868 on Pennsylvania Avenue, where it remains today.

If you've ever had a steak, brisket, or burger, you've had them made here. You can't have a burger without a Ruppersberger.

Eighty family members, including Billy's 95-year-old dad and cousin Congressman Dutch Ruppersburger, will be at the museum tomorrow at 10. It is like a family reunion, with one of the best families with deep roots in Baltimore.

