One of Baltimore's 'Top 5 Most Wanted' arrested

BALTIMORE, md. — One of Baltimore's Top 5 Most Wanted offenders has been arrested.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Tyree Robinson of the 900 block of Hooper Avenue was arrested in the 1100 block of Argyle Avenue after he bailed out of a stolen Honda Accord.

Tyree Robinson had seven open warrants for charges ranging from aggravated assault to stolen cars.

Police found a significant amount of Cocaine in the stolen car that Robinson was driving.

Robinson is now in Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.