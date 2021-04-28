Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One of Baltimore's 'Top 5 Most Wanted' arrested

items.[0].image.alt
BPD
Arrested a (1).jpg
Tyree Robinson (1).jpg
Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 08:58:47-04

BALTIMORE, md. — One of Baltimore's Top 5 Most Wanted offenders has been arrested.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Tyree Robinson of the 900 block of Hooper Avenue was arrested in the 1100 block of Argyle Avenue after he bailed out of a stolen Honda Accord.

Tyree Robinson had seven open warrants for charges ranging from aggravated assault to stolen cars.

Police found a significant amount of Cocaine in the stolen car that Robinson was driving.

Robinson is now in Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020