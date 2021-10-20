One occupant and a firefighter were both injured in a Edgewater house fire

EDGEWATER, Md. — One occupant and a Anne Arundel County firefighter were both injured in a Wednesday Edgewater house fire.

The fire happened at a little after 3 a.m. at 215 Beverley Avenue and, according to officials, firefighters arrived to find a two-story single-family home with fire coming from a second-floor window in the front.

They located and extinguished a fire in a bedroom on the second floor.

A 51-year-old man was transported to the Burn Center at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. He had burns to his hands and feet, as well as smoke inhalation.

His injuries are serious, but not non life-threatening.

Paramedics also transported a firefighter to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with minor burn injuries.

The Red Cross is also assisting two displaced occupants and the cause of the fire is under investigation.