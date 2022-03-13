One man injured after a shooting on Windsor Mill Road

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police is investigating a shooting in the Southwest district Saturday.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Windsor Mill Road to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers discovered an adult guy with gunshot wounds when they arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Southwest District Shooting Unit were called and took over the investigation. Investigators are urging anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2488.