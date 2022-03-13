Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One man injured after a shooting on Windsor Mill Road

crime scene tape police line generic
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 20:28:46-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police is investigating a shooting in the Southwest district Saturday.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Windsor Mill Road to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers discovered an adult guy with gunshot wounds when they arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Southwest District Shooting Unit were called and took over the investigation. Investigators are urging anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2488.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019