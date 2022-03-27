One man in critical condition after shooting Sunday on Northshire Road

BALTIMORE — Baltimore detectives are investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Northshire Road.

Around 2:18 p.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived, they located an unidentified male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is currently in critical condition. Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.