One man dead Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash in Frederick County

Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 24, 2022
NEW MARKET, Md. — A Sunday morning motorcycle crash leaves one man dead, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near 11500 Gas House Pike in New Market.

According to deputies, the motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Valentins Alksnis III, was thrown from his bike when he and the second vehicle collided. Alksnis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver was treated at Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries. Deputies have notified the next of kin.

The FCSO is asking anyone with information regarding this crash to call 301-600-1046.

