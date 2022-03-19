Watch
One man dead in North Patterson Avenue shooting

Police
Posted at 2:20 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 14:20:24-04

BALTIMORE — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Saturday that left one man dead.

At approximately 2:12 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of North Patterson Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 26-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the body. The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

