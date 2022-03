BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire Saturday in the 2900 block of Ridgewood Ave.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the two-story home, where it was reported to have a fire on the second floor.

While battling the fire, firefighters rescued an adult male. The male was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.