BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Crash Team is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 12:26 a.m., a 32-year-old man was walking northbound on I-83's third lane when he was hit by a vehicle.

Medics responded to the area and transported the male to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The vehicle that struck the victim stayed on the scene.