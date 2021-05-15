Watch
One killed, three injured in Ellicott City crash Friday

Posted at 9:59 PM, May 14, 2021
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City where one person was killed and three others were injured.

Police say that at around 3:37 p.m., a 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Homewood Road near Master’s Run when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2019 Kia Soul head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the Kia, 41-year-old Tiffany Reilly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, an adult woman, and two juvenile passengers, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

