GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A person was killed during an argument in Glen Burnie Friday afternoon.

Police said the dispute happened between two people in the 600 block of North Crain Highway.

Homicide by shooting, 604 North Crain Hwy, Glen Burnie. Dispute between people. Suspect in custody. No threat to community. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) August 26, 2022

One person is in custody.

Police said there is no threat to the community.