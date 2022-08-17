One killed in crash involving SUV, Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Harford Road.

BPD NE on scene of Fatal Accident Echodale Harford rd @WMAR2News on the scene traffic being diverted stay away from the area update tonight @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/Vr3qGyjUaE — manny locke (@realmannynation) August 17, 2022

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2606, or Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.