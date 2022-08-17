Watch Now
One killed in crash involving SUV, Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore

WMAR Staff
Posted at 4:18 PM, Aug 17, 2022
BALTIMORE — A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Harford Road.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2606, or Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

