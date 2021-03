FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A person was killed in a two car collision in Myersville on Monday.

According to police, the two vehicles were on Westbound I-70, west of Myersville. Police say there was traffic congestion and as one of the vehicles approached the traffic, the driver failed to slow and struck a vehicle ahead.

One of the vehicles occupants, 31-year-old Emily Jenkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured.