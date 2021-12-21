One killed after crashing car into a high school in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — One person is dead after crashing a car into a high school in Laurel.

It happened Monday around 4:13pm outside Pallotti High School, in the 100 block of St. Mary's Place.

Police say Jackie Wayne Fulcher, 72, initially went off the road before hitting a curb, which then caused the vehicle to strike a section of the school.

Fulcher later died at the hospital.

No students or staff were inside the school at the time of the crash. The building itself sustained only minor damage.

The cause of the crash and Fulcher's death remains under investigation.