Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One killed after crashing car into a high school in Laurel

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:44:05-05

LAUREL, Md. — One person is dead after crashing a car into a high school in Laurel.

It happened Monday around 4:13pm outside Pallotti High School, in the 100 block of St. Mary's Place.

Police say Jackie Wayne Fulcher, 72, initially went off the road before hitting a curb, which then caused the vehicle to strike a section of the school.

Fulcher later died at the hospital.

No students or staff were inside the school at the time of the crash. The building itself sustained only minor damage.

The cause of the crash and Fulcher's death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019