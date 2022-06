HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A person was taken into custody after a man was found dead inside a room at the Econo Lodge.

Around 8 a.m., Howard County Police responded to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane in Elkridge for a suspected homicide.

Investigators suspect foul play was involved, but the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police don't believe this is a random incident and charges have yet to be determined.

