One in custody after allegedly shooting up Baltimore County Courthouse, gym in Middle River

TOWSON, Md. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting up multiple properties in Baltimore County on Saturday.

It all started around 11pm Saturday when several shots were heard coming from the 11000 block of Crossroads Circle in Middle River.

Arriving officers found the windows of Forze Training gym had been shot out.

BaltCoPD investigating two locations that sustained damage from alleged gun fire Essex/ Middle River area of Baltimore County Forze Training Gym windows were damaged @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/Gv093OWCIW — manny locke (@realmannynation) November 21, 2021

About 20 minutes later more gunshots rang out, this time in Essex at the Baltimore County Courthouse on Kelso Drive.

Police discovered several windows and a door there had been shattered by an AR-style weapon.

MD District Court Kelso Drive doors and windows shot-up early Sunday morning. WHY? @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/RQ00trJm9m — manny locke (@realmannynation) November 21, 2021

Then just before midnight, 911 calls started coming in for gunshots in the unit block of Nakota Court.

No one was struck or injured in either incident.

It wasn't until after 5:30 Sunday morning that police came in contact with a potential suspect.

That's when someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the area of Dulaney Valley Road and Jarresttsville Pike.

As police got on scene, the individual barricaded himself inside the car prompting surrounding streets to be blocked off.

After negotiating, police were able to safely take the man into custody and open the area back up.

Investigators believe the man was experiencing some kind of crisis. He's now being evaluated at an area hospital.

No word yet if any charges will be filed.