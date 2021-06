OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City say they have one person in custody following a serious assault Sunday night.

Details are limited, but police tell us it happened just after 7pm in the area of 18th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

There were two victims, one was taken to the hospital and the other refused treatment.

It's unclear what led to the incident and what kind of injuries the victim suffered.

Neither the suspect or victims have been identified.