One firefighter injured in fire in Northwest Baltimore

Posted at 6:20 AM, Aug 15, 2022
BALTIMORE — Two fire fighters are recovering after a fire in Northwest Baltimore.

It happened on Sunday around 1 p.m. on Westwood Avenue and North Longwood Street.

Baltimore City Fire Department says the fire fighters were extinguishing a fire at a home when the flames spread to another home under construction adjacent to it.

One fire fighter sustained minor injuries while another was evaluated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

