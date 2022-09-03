One dead in fiery two-vehicle crash on I-695 in Pikesville

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A person died in a fiery crash Friday night on I-695 Westbound in Pikesville.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another car, which caught fire, between Exits 21 and 22, according to the Baltimore County fire union.

PIKESVILLE 14-63 FATAL MVC I695 BET 21-22 OL (GREENSPRING & STEVENSON) - INVOLVES TRACTOR TRAILER, VEHICLE ON FIRE & HAZMAT. ALL LANES CLOSED. @PVFC32 @omvfco @BaltCoFire pic.twitter.com/iYNJEAzDQK — Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) September 3, 2022

The crash caused five lanes to close near the Stevenson Road exit.

No other information was provided.

