One dead in fiery two-vehicle crash on I-695 in Pikesville

Posted at 10:47 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 22:49:06-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A person died in a fiery crash Friday night on I-695 Westbound in Pikesville.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another car, which caught fire, between Exits 21 and 22, according to the Baltimore County fire union.

The crash caused five lanes to close near the Stevenson Road exit.

No other information was provided.

