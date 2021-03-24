One dead following fuel truck crash in Frederick County; MSP continues to investigate

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a diesel fuel truck crash that killed one person Tuesday in Frederick County.

At around 3 p.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-70, near Exit 68 in Mount Airy.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was hauling diesel fuel when for unknown reasons traveled off the left side of the roadway and into the median, overturning before catching fire.

The driver of the fuel truck, 57-year-old William J. Costigan, of Damascus, died at the scene. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification confirmation.

There were no other injuries reported and all lanes of I-70 were closed for hours due to the truck fire.

The lanes of I-70 were reopened to traffic around 9 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.