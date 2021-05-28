One dead following a two-vehicle hit and run crash in Queen Anne’s County

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a two vehicle hit and run that happened Tuesday afternoon in Queen Anne's County fatal two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Queen Anne’s County.

Troopers responded just after 2:45 p.m. to westbound U.S. Route 50 in the area of Nesbit Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 49-year-old Tobethla Norman was traveling west in the left lane of Route 50.

Norman then tried to pass a single unit box truck and when she tried to reenter the road, she struck the box truck, losing control of her vehicle before striking multiple trees and coming to a final rest on its right side.

Officials say Norman was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the box truck did not remain at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate this case.