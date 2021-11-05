One dead following a Severn vehicle crash

SEVERN, Md. — One man is dead following an Anne Arundel County singe vehicle crash.

On Thursday, at around 8:30 p.m., officers arrived to the 200 block of Constant Avenue for a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 2002 Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound on Constant Avenue when the driver, 56-year-old Nileshkumar Vinodchandra Desai, of Severn, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound travel lane.

Desai's car traveled down the northbound embankment, struck several trees and overturned. Desai was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some time after, a passerby discovered the overturned vehicle in the roadway.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of this crash is Desai failing to drive within a single lane.

However, the crash is currently under investigation.