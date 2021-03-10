19-year-old killed, another injured in Milford Mill shooting Tuesday evening

MILFORD MILL, Md. — A 19-year-old is dead and another is in the hospital after being shot in Milford Mill on Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police say the two men were shot near the intersection of Rolling Road and Church Lane at around 6:30 p.m.

One of the men was shot in the lower body and was transported to a local hospital, the other died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim fatally shot Tuesday night as 19-year-old Zaire Saiyan Winter Drake-Cummings.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask anyone who may have information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.