One dead and another suffers serious injuries following a Parkton weekend crash

PARKTON, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a 62-year-old woman was killed Saturday evening in a car crash.

According to the release, just after 5:30 p.m., 62-year-old Jody Lynn Seibert’s Ford Bronco was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado in the 20800 block of Old York Road.

Before the crash happened, the driver of the Chevrolet was attempting to pass traffic traveling eastbound. Meanwhile, Seibert drove westbound on Old York Road.

As both drivers veered off the road to avoid crashing, the Chevrolet struck Seibert's truck, which caused it to strike a tree.

Seibert sustained serious injuries and died at the scene, while the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Baltimore County Police is continuing to investigate the factors involved in this fatal crash.