One dead and another injured following a Baltimore County head-on collision

KINGSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Baltimore County that claimed the life of one man and sent another to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Jose Carlos Oviedo Herrera, of Baltimore.

Herrera was driving a silver Volkswagen at the time of the incident and was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The injured victim, 36-year-old Jason Anderson, of Bel Air, was driving a Ford F-150. He was taken to Bayview Hospital for medical treatment.

Anderson had a 14-year-old in the passenger seat who was also transported to the hospital.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, troopers from the JFK Highway Memorial Barrack were called to a crash that involved two vehicles in the express toll lanes on southbound I-95 at the 62.4-mile marker in Baltimore County. An off-duty officer from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police was in the area and assisted the state troopers on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, for reasons unknown at this time, police believe Herrera was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he struck the Ford F-150 head-on.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation.