One dead after speeding motorcycle slams into SUV leaving fast food restaurant

Posted at 12:16 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 12:19:17-05

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — An investigation is underway following a deadly Thursday night motorcycle crash in Lexington Park.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says a Toyota Corolla was pulling out of the Checkers off Great Mills Road, when it was struck by an oncoming Suzuki motorcycle.

Deputies identified the motorcyclist as 32-year-old Vernon Dale McLaughlin, of Waldorf.

He later died at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Investigators believe high speed played a factor.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78004 or email christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

