BALTIMORE — A vehicle crash leaves one civilian and an off-duty officer injured Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 800 block of E. North Avenue. Two motorcycles and one car were involved in the crash.

Both motorcyclists, one being the off-duty officer, were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.