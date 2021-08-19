One adult displaced after an early morning house fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Md. — Frederick County fire officials say one person was displaced after a Knoxville house fire.

Fire and Rescue units arrived at around 5:20 a.m. to a house fire in the 3700 block of South Mountain Road. Units arrived to find a 2 story single family home with fire showing from the Charlie side.

It took approximately 75 firefighters an hour to knock the bulk of the fire and crews will remain on the scene extinguishing hotspots and performing overhaul.

The one civilian that was home at the time of the fire was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

There were no fire department related injuries and one adult will be displaced.

The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene investigating.