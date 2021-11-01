One adult and four children displaced following a Brooklyn Park Halloween house fire

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire Department says one adult and four children have been displaced following a Brooklyn Park house fire.

On Halloween, at a little before 10:45 a.m., crews were called to a home in the 5200 block of Disney Avenue. They arrived to find a two-story single-family home with fire coming from a first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters located and extinguished a fire in a first-floor bedroom, which was the room of origin.

It took 40 firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials say The Red Cross is assisting one adult and four children who were displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported by occupants or responders and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.