ON THIS DATE: 'Ironman' Cal Ripken Jr. breaks Lou Gehrig's consecutive games streak

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles were on national TV, with eyes focused on Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

At center stage, 27 years ago, was an "Ironman," as he was called.

Cal Ripken Jr., a fixture on the Orioles was aiming to break a record that stood for 56 years.

That is, until Ripken was in the lineup on Sept. 6, 1995.

Ripken played in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking Lou Gehrig's streak.

President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore attended the game.

He went 2-for-4 in the game with a home run as the Orioles defeated the California Angels, 4-2.

After the game, Ripken did a "victory trot" around the field as the banner dropped that read "2,131."

Ripken played 2,632 games in a row before ending the streak by voluntarily removing himself from a game against the New York Yankees on September 19, 1998.

He retired in 2001. He was a 19-time All-Star, eight-time Silver Slugger and two-time MVP.

Ripken belted 431 home runs with 1,695 RBIs and 3,184 base hits — all with the Baltimore Orioles.

