On the eve of 9/11 Marylander's remember those who lost their lives to terrorism

PARKVILLE, Md. — On the eve of September 11 citizens around the world still mourn over the tragic events that took place in New York twenty years ago. Citizens also remember the 69 Marylander’s lost in the attacks and the 158 Marylander’s killed in the subsequent war on terrorism.

Chuck Ritz, founder of Baltimore-based Hope and Peace Foundation, announced plans for the unveiling of new and post 9/11 war traveling exhibits called "America's 9/11 Living Classroom" and the "2021 Annual Spirits in the Night 9/11 Candlelight Vigil," which has become Maryland’s largest 9/11 ceremony.

Other events remembering the attacks include a Path of Honor featuring 2,977 flags that were implanted Friday in Parkville, a motorcycle rolling tribute, and a first responder remembrance ceremony on September 11.

"It’s sad that our country is so divided these days, but through events like ours it is our hope that we can put our differences aside and gather as proud American’s as we reflect on the loss, sacrifices made and patriotism 20 years after the 9/11 attacks," said Chuck Ritz.

Ritz hopes to continue his efforts to not only educate but unite Marylander's during the 20th anniversary of one of the most horrific attacks the nation has ever seen.

“America made a promise after 9/11 to never forget those who lost their lives, along with those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom and service to our country following that fateful day," said Ritz.

The series of weekend events in Baltimore and Parkville aim to show support and honor the victims.