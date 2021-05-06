Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olszewski announces 2022 reelection bid for Baltimore County Executive

items.[0].image.alt
Tranice Foster, WMAR-2 News
Johnny Olszewski introduces new police reform legislation
Johnny Olszewski introduces new police reform legislation
Posted at 11:11 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:11:40-04

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is putting to rest any speculation of a 2022 run for Maryland Governor.

On Thursday, the Dundalk native announced on Twitter his intention to run for reelection.

In 2018, Olszewski won the Democratic primary by only 17 votes.

Watch his announcement below.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020