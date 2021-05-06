Olszewski announces 2022 reelection bid for Baltimore County Executive

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is putting to rest any speculation of a 2022 run for Maryland Governor.
On Thursday, the Dundalk native announced on Twitter his intention to run for reelection.
In 2018, Olszewski won the Democratic primary by only 17 votes.
Watch his announcement below.
When I ran for County Executive, we set a bold vision for a #BetterBaltimoreCounty.— Johnny Olszewski, Jr. (@JohnnyOJr) May 6, 2021
In just a few years, we've proven together that transformative change is possible. But there is still more to be done.
That's why I'm excited to announce I will be seeking re-election in 2022: pic.twitter.com/ymoxb9RIbx