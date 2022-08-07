'Old man bandit arrested,' robbed several banks dating back to 1977

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested the 67-year-old Frederick man who they say has robbed several banks in the Maryland area.

Steven Gregory Gass, also known as the "old man bandit," was arrested on Thursday, July 14, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.

Police say one of the first banks he robbed was in Montgomery County in 1977. In 2010, Gass pleaded guilty to robbing banks between 2008 and 2009 in Florida.

He was granted release in 2019 for medical reasons and moved back to Maryland.

Police say he entered the Wells Fargo wearing a light-colored fisherman's hat, sunglasses and a large face mask. After approaching the teller, he handed them a handwritten note, announcing the robbery.

The teller walked away while another employee hit the silent alarm. Gass then left the bank without receiving any money.

He was then followed by police where he was arrested without incident. Police were also able to connect him to a June 18 robbery in Bethesda.

Gass entered the Truist Bank in Bethesda wearing a large fisherman's hat and blue face mask. He passed a note to the teller announcing the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Montgomery and Baltimore County Police issued a search warrant on his parent's home in Frederick and they found additional evidence.

Gass is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond on the two Montgomery County cases, and Baltimore County has obtained an arrest warrant, charging him with one count of robbery.

