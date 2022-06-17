Ohio man struck and killed by tractor-trailer on I-70 after hitting deer

MYERSVILLE, Md. — An Ohio man was struck and killed overnight by a tractor-trailer on I-70, when he got out of his vehicle after hitting a deer.

It happened just after 3am Friday on the westbound side, prior to the MD Route 17 Myersville exit in Frederick County.

The deceased man has been identified as 33-year-old Jordan Scott Maddocks.

Police say three other people inside his vehicle at the time of the collision were not hurt. The tractor-trailer driver also was not injured.

The collision had caused parts of I-70 to be closed for multiple hours.

