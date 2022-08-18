Officials urge Marylanders: "Destroy all lanternfly"

First there were the cicadas, and now the state of Maryland is warning of a new pest that's taking over the region.

It's the spotted lanternfly, and agriculture experts are calling on residents to show the bugs no mercy.

Spotted lanternfly are invasive pests which feed on over 70+ types of agricultural crops, making them a danger to agriculture. Soon they will emerge as adults and will look like the picture below.

If you see one, stomp it and report it to MDA online: https://t.co/90GxKZCWQt💻 — Maryland Department of Agriculture (@MdAgDept) July 7, 2022

The lanternfly may look pretty, but it attacks more than 70 plant species, damaging everything from vineyards to weeping willows and sycamores.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture said on its website:

"Destroy all lanternfly that you discover. This will help slow the spread of the insects to new areas."



The spotted lanternfly is native to eastern Asia and was first found in Maryland in 2018. It spread to Cecil and Harford counties, with smaller populations seen in Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Kent, Frederick, Queen Anne, and Wicomico counties. The MDA is asking anyone who finds the lanternfly to report it here.

🐞 Want to be part of the team working to stomp out the spotted lanternfly?



➡️ MDA is currently hiring for field technicians to assist with the spotted lanternfly program. For more information and how to apply please visit https://t.co/sKNXVpzEFE pic.twitter.com/nFiSaarAO9 — Maryland Department of Agriculture (@MdAgDept) August 16, 2022

More information on the pest is available here.