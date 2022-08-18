Watch Now
Officials urge Marylanders: "Destroy all lanternfly"

Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 13:53:37-04

First there were the cicadas, and now the state of Maryland is warning of a new pest that's taking over the region.

It's the spotted lanternfly, and agriculture experts are calling on residents to show the bugs no mercy.

The lanternfly may look pretty, but it attacks more than 70 plant species, damaging everything from vineyards to weeping willows and sycamores.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture said on its website:

"Destroy all lanternfly that you discover. This will help slow the spread of the insects to new areas."

The spotted lanternfly is native to eastern Asia and was first found in Maryland in 2018. It spread to Cecil and Harford counties, with smaller populations seen in Baltimore City, and Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Kent, Frederick, Queen Anne, and Wicomico counties. The MDA is asking anyone who finds the lanternfly to report it here.

More information on the pest is available here.

