BALTIMORE COUNTY, md. — A woman was rescued by officials after being stuck 25 feet into a storm drain.

The incident started before 12:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Oswald Way.

There is no word yet on how the woman became stuck. Officials located the woman at 1:50 p.m. and she was rescued 25 minutes later.

Fire officials said she tried to elude rescuers while in the drainage system.

She has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

