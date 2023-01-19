Watch Now
Officials searching for runaway inmate in Carroll County

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 19, 2023
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Investigation Unit are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Central Laundry Facility on Buttercup Road in Sykesville.

The inmate escaped around 9:30 a.m., and was last seen wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, dark blue jacket, tan hat and glasses.

Police describe the inmate as a 27-year-old Black man that is 5'10 and 150lbs.

Sykesville Middle School was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Please call 911 if you see this person or have any information on his whereabouts.

