Officials investigate fire at the Mcculloh Homes

BALTIMORE — Fire officials are continuing to investigate a fire in west Baltimore.
Crews were called to the Mcculloh Homes housing complex on Tiffany court Sunday morning. There were no reports of any injuries.
Right now, there is no word on what started the fire.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 06:25:36-05
BALTIMORE — Fire officials are continuing to investigate a fire in west Baltimore.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.