Officials investigate fire at the Mcculloh Homes

Eddie Kadhim
Posted at 6:25 AM, Feb 21, 2022
BALTIMORE — Fire officials are continuing to investigate a fire in west Baltimore.
Crews were called to the Mcculloh Homes housing complex on Tiffany court Sunday morning. There were no reports of any injuries.
Right now, there is no word on what started the fire.

