Officials confirm first 2022 case of West Nile virus in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE — An adult living in the Baltimore area tested positive for the West Nile virus as announced by the Maryland Department of Health. This is the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year.

The virus is passed to humans by mosquitoes who have been infected by feeding on birds that have the virus. In rare cases, the virus can be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from pregnant mother to fetus.

According to health officials, the disease affects the nervous system and up to 80% of people infected will not display any signs of illness.

“We are in the season when we start to see West Nile virus spread in Maryland,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection. Disease surveillance teams are closely monitoring for any signs of increased numbers of infected mosquitoes that may turn up in areas across the state."

The number of people infected in Maryland each year fluctuates. In 2019, there were seven people who tested positive, one in 2020, and in 2021 two people were affected.

SEE MORE: Maryland reports first West Nile Virus case of 2021

While most people won't develop symptoms, some people may experience a fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

