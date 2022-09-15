Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials at Randallstown High School discovers a gun on a student

Randallstown HS .jpeg
Randallstown High School
Randallstown High School
Randallstown HS .jpeg
Posted at 3:57 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 16:08:25-04

Randallstown High school officials discovered a gun on a student on Thursday after observing suspicious activity.

The school administration and a safety assistant observed the student behaving suspiciously in the hallways.

Once suspicions rose to a level of concern, the School Resource Officer was immediately contacted and the student was than searched.

The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the student was detained.

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the incident.

There were no injuries sustained.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019