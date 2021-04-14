Officers say they were shot at from 'higher elevation' while responding to call in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG — Officers say they were shot at from 'higher elevation' while responding to a call in Gaithersburg.

Officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department were called to 392 N Summit Ave for a parking hazard at about 3:00 pm Wednesday.

As officers responded to the call, they reported being shot at from higher elevation.

More officers, including Montgomery County PD officers, have now responded to the scene.

Police continue to actively search for a suspect or suspects, and are asking residents to shelter in place.