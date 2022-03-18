Watch
Officers in Baltimore get to police the streets in new cars

Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 17:34:37-04

BALTIMORE — Officers in Baltimore are getting new cars to patrol the city.

A brand new fleet of 28 hybrid cars were unveiled at a ceremony at the police training facility today.

The team worked with the officers to make sure the new cars were officer friendly and equipped with everything they need to keep you safe. And to work comfortably while they are out on patrol.

"All of these cars are going to officers who will patrol who answered your calls, who do proactive work to make sure your communities are safe to take offenders off the street. This is much needed and well deserved."

Dozens more new cars are expected in the department over the next few months to replace the old fleet.

